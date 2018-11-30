Hospice volunteers recognised in awards

Chief executive Andy Goldsmith and chair of trustees Steve Henly paid tribute to all the dedicated supporters who gave their time freely to help at Hope House in Oswestry and Ty Gobaith in Conwy, at the charity’s 14 shops across Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales and out in the community fundraising.

Andy said: “It was a small group of pioneering volunteers who came together in the early 1990s that raised the money to build Hope House. They dedicated themselves with skill, energy and perseverance to overcome many obstacles and make Hope House Children’s Hospices a reality. And that was only the start of the story.

“Throughout our journey, including the building of Ty Gobaith, more and more people have been inspired by the vital need to care for terminally ill children. They have given their time and expertise willingly and with warm hearts. Great things have happened because of them and we can’t thank everyone enough.”

Steve added: “We have more than 600 incredible volunteers who between them provide 67,000 hours of work every year in our shops, our hospices and in the community. Their amazing help is worth more than £500,000 to Hope House and Ty Gobaith every year which is absolutely incredible.”

This year’s volunteers who were honoured included those from Bayston Hill Friends Group, Bridgnorth Shop, Bridgnorth Friends Group, Church Stretton Shop, Ironbridge Friends Group, Llanfyllin Friends Group, Ludlow Shop, Ludlow Friends Group, Oswestry Shop, Shrewsbury Shop, Telford Events Group, Wellington Shop, and Welshpool Shop, plus gardening volunteers, therapists and trustees at both hospices.