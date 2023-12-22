Watch: Could this be another UFO spotted in Black Country skies? Father shares new footage years after last sightings of Dudley Dorito
A Black Country father who filmed a mysterious object flying in the sky believes he may have captured proof of aliens.
By Emma Walker
It comes years after a spate of sightings of the so-called 'Dudley dorito' above the region.
David Banner, 38, was walking home from the bus stop when he spotted something "flickering and darting" above him.
He said: "The footage doesn't really do it justice but it made me think about the Dudley Dorito and all the sightings there were of it about ten years ago. Makes you wonder if there is other life in space as I don't think it looks like a plane or a satellite. It was flickering and darting above me for a few seconds before it disappeared.