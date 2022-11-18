Town to get memorial garden in tribute to Covid victims with families invited to contribute

Councillors Kelly Middleton, Andrew Wooton from Welch and Phillips, architect Victoria Biggin from biT, and Councillor Carolyn Healy

Telford & Wrekin Council is creating a Covid Memorial Garden within Telford Town Park.

The one-acre garden, which will be located to the northwest of the Dark Lane car park, will feature a range of different tree species, meadow planting, a number of benches and a memorial sculptural piece.

Artist Joseph Hillier, who has been commissioned to create the garden’s sculpture, is keen that local bereaved families and friends have the opportunity to influence the piece of art that will be created.

Anyone in Telford and Wrekin who has lost a family member or someone close to them through Covid is invited to join the artist on Monday, November 21 at a drop-in session between 5.30pm and 6.30pm at Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Guests can speak to Joseph at the session and will also be offered the opportunity to paint a stone.

Joseph said: “I am honoured by the huge task of trying to create an apt sculpture in memorial to those lost to Covid in Telford and Wrekin, to create a work which reflects the scale of loss is a colossal task.

“To provide a focal point for families and loved ones, I would like to invite anyone who has lost someone to this tragic pandemic to meet me and tell me their story. I will also invite you to paint a stone as we talk which may be placed in the memorial garden where the sculpture will be also.

“There is no need to book – please just drop in.”

The council hope it will be a place where residents can come to remember loved ones, and find comfort in a peaceful setting, surrounded by nature.

Councillor Kelly Middleton said: "This garden will be a very special place. As a council, we would like to express our profound sympathies to everyone in our community who has lost a loved one to Covid.