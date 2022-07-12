Flurry of covid cases force crunch planning hearings online

Shropshire Council says the decision follows a number of people testing positive for covid-19 after coming along to the face to face hearings last week at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The public hearings are currently being held as part of the scrutiny process for the draft Shropshire Local Plan (2016 – 2038), will take place virtually this week.

Hearings are taking place from today (Tuesday, July 12) until Friday so that a Whitehall planning inspector can make judgments on the policies in the plan that are independent of the council or local protests.

Line-by-line examinations of the policies that the council proposes are being put under scrutiny until the end of this week. At a later stage, the examination will move on to the selection of various individual sites.

The move comes as the number of covid-19 cases continues to rise in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin driven by a new variant of the coronavirus.

NHS leaders are urging those eligible for a vaccination to come forward as soon as possible and get protected. It could also help avoid holiday chaos for some people, they say.

Steve Ellis, programme and service director for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin’s NHS covid-19 vaccination service, said: “Now that cases are rising again, it’s vital everyone eligible in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin gets their jab as soon as possible to ensure maximum protection.

“If you are planning on heading overseas, don’t forget to check if there are any entry requirements in place. Being up to date with your vaccinations will not only reduce the chances of you getting serious ill from covid-19 but will also help stop the spread of the virus

“I’d urge those who haven’t yet had the vaccine or who haven’t had their second or booster doses (including the Spring Booster), to get them as soon as possible, so that you don’t miss out this summer.

“Ensuring children and young people, from five- to 15-year-olds, get both doses is also an important priority for the NHS to reduce the risk of passing on the infection.”

Everyone aged five and over can get a first and second dose of the covid-19 vaccine, with vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 now also available at a range of walk-in clinics across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin after school on weekdays and at weekends.

People aged 16 and over, and some children aged 12 to 15, can also get a booster. People aged 12 and over who had a severely weakened immune system at the time they had their first two doses are offered a third dose and a booster.

You can book your vaccine via the National Booking Service online, call 119 or alternatively, find a drop-in COVID-19 vaccination site to get vaccinated without needing an appointment.