Mural eases children's fears about having vaccine at the clinic at Oswestry's Orthopaedic Hospital

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/04/2022 - Children having their Covid jabs at The Vaccine Centre based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. In Picture L>R: Ethan Lee-Birch, Volunteer David Chamberlin, Retired Nurse now Vaccinator, Carol Beacock and Clinical Lead Nurse, Rebecca Warren..

The Vaccination Centre at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry has had its own injection – of colour – in time to make the clinic more appealing to younger children, now that children aged five to 11 are being offered their Covid-19 vaccine.

Murals of animals have been supplied by the Welshpool Print Group, kindly funded by The League of Friends to RJAH’s charitable funds, to brighten up the walls and make the vaccination bay more fun for the children.

Completion of the makeover comes not only just in time for the Easter holidays but also as parents and carers of five to 11-year olds in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin can now book a Covid-19 vaccine for their children.

The majority of vaccines for five to 11 year olds will take place at local vaccination centres or community pharmacies outside of school hours and are available to book through the online booking service or by calling 119.

The NHS will also be sending invites over the next few weeks to let parents and guardians know they can now book in for a vaccine and some people will be invited by their GP teams.

Kerry Jones, who took her daughter, Emmy, 11, and son, six-year-old Jack, for their vaccines, said: “It was lovely to see the new, colourful mural as well. I know it will relax some of the younger ones, who might be a little nervous – and while they’re having their jab, they can instead focus on counting the number of animals on the wall, rather thinking about what’s happening.”

Louise Brennan, Deputy Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The jungle-themed bay at the RJAH Vaccination Centre is already making a real difference to the experience children and their parents are having when they come for their jabs.

“It serves as a welcome distraction, helping to put the children at ease when they’re having their vaccine. A big thank you to the League of Friends at RJAH for funding this wonderful transformation.”

Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director, added: “The League of Friends at RJAH and our volunteers have been incredibly keen supporters of the Vaccination Centre since it was first opened.