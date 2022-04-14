Notification Settings

Two covid related deaths reported in Shropshire

By David Tooley

Two covid related deaths were reported by health trusts in Shropshire today (Thursday, April 14) as national figures recorded a 50 upswing in the mortality statistics.

Coronavirus stock picture
Coronavirus stock picture

One patient of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust was reported to have died within 28 days of a covid infection, and another person's death was recorded by Shropshire Community Health Trust.

The number of UK recorded deaths in the seven days to April 14 was 1,984, an increase of 50 per cent on the previous week. But the number of patients in hospitals with covid infections have started to fall.

In the UK 171,396 covid related deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic, with 772 of them at SaTH, 151 at ShropCom and nine at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen, near Oswestry.

A total of 141,599,879 vaccinations have been administered with 39,028,451 of them being booster or third doses.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

