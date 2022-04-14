Critical health incident: 'Only use hospital A&Es for emergencies and urgent care needs'

Keep hospital A&Es for emergencies is the message

First declared on April 7, the incident was called because of the scores of people in hospital with covid - 135 patients at the most recent count - and the "extremely high levels of staff sickness."

Ambulances remain delayed at hospitals, GP practices are running on their business continuity plans, and the majority of routine activity has been cancelled.

There are currently 29 care homes closed due to covid outbreaks in Shropshire and seven in Telford & Wrekin.

It means, as a spokesperson for the Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System says that the "safe discharge of patients is also proving challenging, despite the continued hard work and dedicated focus of our community and local authority partners."

At the same time the health service is asking people to refer to the telephone service NHS 111 first or visit their local pharmacy and to generally "choose the right health service for your needs this Easter Bank Holiday."

A spokesperson urged people to "remember that A&E is there to deal with genuine life-threatening emergencies and treat those who are seriously unwell."

Dr John Pepper, GP and Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The NHS is under lots of pressure at the moment. By choosing the right service for your needs, you will be supporting local health services and avoiding long waits.

“There are many different treatment options available. The best way to get the medical help you need is to think NHS 111 first. Phone NHS 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk for anything that feels urgent, or if you are unsure what to do.

"They can direct you to the most appropriate place and even book you a time slot for a GP consultation or A&E if necessary. In life-threatening emergencies dial 999.

“It’s vital that people don’t just turn up or walk into A&E or urgent care services without seeking advice from either NHS 111, GP or pharmacist, first – unless of course, your condition is life threatening.

“If you do need to be seen by a medical professional this Easter bank holiday, it’s important that you seek help – please don’t leave it to chance”

A&E services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are available for the following conditions:

​loss of consciousness

an acute confused state

fits that are not stopping

chest pain

breathing difficulties

severe bleeding that cannot be stopped

severe allergic reactions

severe burns or scalds

For urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries people can use:

Urgent Treatment Centres (UTCs), which are located at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, treat injuries which don't need emergency treatment.

They are open from 9am-9pm seven days a week, for more information visit the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust website.

Minor Injuries Units (MIUs) operate in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch and threat minor injuries such as bites, cuts, foreign bodies in the eyes, nose and ears, minor burns, scalds, sprains and bruises, and wound infections.

This is a walk-in service – you do not need to be referred or to make an appointment, but please note they are not open 24 hours.

If your condition cannot be dealt with at the MIU, you will be referred to another appropriate service. For opening hours, visit the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust website.

GP practices will be closed over the bank holiday (Friday April 15 to Monday April 18). If you’re feeling unwell and are unsure of where to turn, think 111.

NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do. To get help from NHS 111, you can go to 111.nhs.uk (for people aged 5 and over only) or call 111. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.