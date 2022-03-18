Spring booster jabs rollout to begin for vulnerable

Local NHS officials have said that Spring booster jabs will be available for the county's most vulnerable

The NHS has confirmed the jabs will be offered to those over 75, residents in care homes for older adults, and people 12 years or over who have a weakened immune system.

Local health officials said the NHS would be contacting people eligible, and to wait to hear from the NHS by letter or text.

Local Primary Care Networks (PCNs) and GP practices in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have already begun contacting local care homes to arrange appointments to provide the lifesaving vaccine to older and vulnerable residents.

The NHS says it is offering the boosters because protection from the vaccine may be lower and may decline more quickly for those in the three categories.

A spokesman said: "If the number of infections increases over the summer, this booster should help to reduce their risk of developing serious illness and being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

"The NHS will prioritise those whose clinical need is greatest, as it has throughout, starting with those who have had a bigger gap since their last dose, then working through the cohort to invite others who have waited less time."

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “With Covid-19 restrictions being lifted and Covid-19 cases on the increase, it is important that people continue to get vaccinated and protected from coronavirus. The Covid-19 vaccine is making a big difference to help protect us all.

“The Spring booster for those who are most vulnerable – those aged over 75, in care homes and those who are immunosuppressed, will help maintain high levels of protection against severe Covid-19.

“If you are in this group of people, please wait to be contacted by the NHS, either by letter, text message, or direct by your GP practice, before booking an appointment or attending any vaccination centre. Many thanks for your patience.”

Spring booster appointments will be available to book on the National Booking Service, or by calling 119, from March 21 2022, in vaccination centres across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

However, it’s important to note that anyone in the groups will only be able to book an appointment for six months from the date of their last vaccination.

The NHS is also continuing to encourage those who have yet to have a first, second or booster dose, to do so.