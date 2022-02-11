More than 100 county schools hit by Covid outbreaks

More than 100 schools currently have Covid outbreaks according to officials

Shropshire Council's director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said that officials are working to cut down on the spread.

She said that cases had levelled off in the area, but care homes are also being affected by outbreaks.

It comes as there were 12 Covid-related deaths in county hospitals in the week up to February 3.

Mrs Robinson said: "We have continued to see the case numbers plateau, with 2,992 cases reported during this time: however, we are still seeing outbreaks in schools and care homes. There are now over 100 schools in Shropshire which pass the Department for Education’s outbreak threshold. Our officers are working with high-risk settings to minimise the spread.

“Our hospitals and care homes are still facing pressures from Covid-19 cases and we are doing all we can to support them. Ensuring you are fully vaccinated is the best way you can help. People who have had two doses and a booster jab are less likely to become seriously ill with the virus.

“Don’t forget that you can still catch and spread the virus even after you are fully vaccinated. You can check if you have Covid-19 by using a Lateral Flow Test. It is recommended you use one of these before going into busy places with people you do not usually mix with, or before visiting someone vulnerable. Please then record the result, even if it is negative, on the Government website as instructed. This helps us monitor the spread of the virus.”