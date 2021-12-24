Residents urged to do all they can to support medical services

Jan Colley, acting chair of the Bridgnorth Medical Practice PPG, said patients should do ‘everything possible’ to support the staff at Bridgnorth Medical Practice over the next few weeks.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that every adult in the country will be able to take their third, or booster, Covid-19 jab by the end of the year, more Covid-19 restrictions have crept in over the last few weeks.

Ms Colley explained the move was welcome, but added it would place more strain on the over-stretched resources at the practice.

She said: “The Prime Minister’s commitment to enabling all adults to receive a booster or third full Covid jab by the end of the year is clearly welcome. However, it will place enormous strain on the already over-stretched resources of Bridgnorth Medical Practice.

“I have become acutely aware of both the excellent job the practice has been doing throughout the pandemic and the toll this has taken on staff throughout 2021.”

Ms Colley added that patients should do everything possible to support the practice in the coming weeks.

She said: “This booster roll-out has come when there were hopes of returning to more normal times so the practice is as disappointed as anyone to have to change their way of working. Can I therefore urge patients to do everything possible to support them over the next few weeks?

“This means keeping an eye on announcements on the practice’s website and Facebook page. Covid-19 booster vaccinations can be booked though the practice, either by phone or online but can only be given at least three months after the second dose.