Fears raised for Shropshire pubs without Government support over festive period

It comes as new analysis has revealed the number of pubs across England and Wales in 2021 dipped slightly compared to last year.

Analysis of official Government data by real estate adviser Altus Group has shown the number of pubs liable for property taxes, for business rates, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell by 444 to 40,173 in December, compared with 40,617 a year earlier.

The figure means roughly 37 pubs have been demolished or converted for other uses, such as for homes or offices, each month in 2021.

Norrie Porter, secretary of the Shrewsbury & West Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale group, said he was aware of around five pubs in the west of the county that had closed during the pandemic, while some have also changed hands.

But he added that many pubs had struggled financially.

"Clearly pubs lost a lot of resilience during the lockdowns," Mr Porter said.

"The cash reserves went and many of them built up large debts.

"That makes for very difficult trading conditions. Some people are also still nervous to go out.

"Pubs really do need support, especially with the Omicron variant spreading."

Mr Porter suggested any financial help from the Government would go some way to ensuring that struggling pubs could have a future.

Meanwhile, fears have been raised pubs and restaurants in and around Newport could be hit hard over the festive period following the Government’s latest Covid advice on socialising.

The spread of the Omicron variant has caused the Government to urge people to socialise only if necessary, and festive celebrations are being cut back or curtailed across the country.

Darren Wood, who runs the New Inn in Newport, said the uncertainty at the moment was helping no one.

He said: “My personal view is that we will be closed down after Christmas.

“It just makes it very difficult for stocking products, doing staff rotas, and things like that. We are just constantly on the back foot.

"It’s very simple for the Government to close an industry down but it’s at a huge personal cost to that business.

"Consumer confidence is also not there anymore. The Government have closed us down without actually having done so, and without then having to fund us.

"They have encouraged people not to go to pubs or clubs, and introduced Covid passes in places, but haven't done or said the same about restaurants or shops – what's the difference?

"We can never recover, and it’s beer literally down the drain. Normally this is the busiest time of year for us, but not this year.

"We have taken half the amount we did two years ago. They either need to close us, or not. The uncertainty helps no-one.”

Charlie Farman, marketing assistant at Cleobury Mortimer-based Hobsons Brewery, said: “Pubs and restaurants are expected to see an up to 40 per cent cut in Christmas takings.