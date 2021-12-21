Booster plea as figures reveal county's vaccination rates

Health officials are urging people to take up the option of a booster as soon as possible

As the Omicron wave sparks a major rise in Covid cases Shropshire is leading the way in the booster rollout – well above the UK average of 48.8 per cent for those over 12 to have been boosted – with 59 per cent having received the jab.

Telford & Wrekin sits slightly below the UK average at 48.4 per cent.

The borough is also behind on first and second doses of the vaccine. So far 73.9 per cent of over-12s have had two doses, compared to 82.4 per cent in Shropshire and 81.7 per cent across the UK.

The figure is still well ahead of areas such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton where 58.9 per cent and 65.8 per cent respectively have received both jabs.

Telford & Wrekin’s director of public health, Liz Noakes, has urged people to take advantage of the 3,000 slots available every day at Telford International Centre.

She said: “The Covid-19 infection rate in Telford & Wrekin, already at a high level, is expected to rise even higher due to the fast-spreading Omicron. We have made a great start with high booster vaccination rates in our borough, but we need to keep this going to give as many people as possible the protection they need.”

“That’s why we are urging everyone eligible to get their booster jab now, without any delay – two doses are not enough to offer you protection against Omicron.

“It’s also not too late to have your first or second dose.”

She added: “We have recently re-opened one of the biggest clinics in the borough, Telford International Centre, that can do up to 3,000 booster jabs a day. The International Centre is open for walk-ins (no appointment needed) every day 8am to 6pm – apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“Additional walk-in clinics have also been set up with extended opening hours and a mobile vaccination bus is touring different parts of the borough this week.”

Dr Jane Povey, clinical lead for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Integrated Care System (ICS), is also calling on people to get boosted ahead of Christmas, saying “it is the greatest gift you can give yourself and your loved ones this Christmas.”

It comes as Boris Johnson delayed making a decision on imposing new coronavirus curbs after an emergency meeting of his Cabinet this afternoon to discuss if extra measures are needed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

NHS staff across the entire county delivered 48,943 vaccinations between Monday, December 13, and Sunday, December 19.

Dr Povey said: “With Omicron cases soaring and two doses of the vaccine not providing the protection we need it is vital to get a booster and lower your risk of serious illness or hospitalisation.

“Unvaccinated people and those who have had just one or two doses of the vaccine do not have sufficient protection – the clinical evidence shows that people need a booster to reduce their chances of contracting Omicron and spreading it to others. The booster also improves their chances of having good immunity against suffering with symptoms.

“Like all medicines, the Covid vaccines can cause side effects, but please don’t be put off. Any side effects are often mild and short lived, but the benefit of having the booster for you, your family and your friends is substantial – getting boosted is our best defence and hope of protecting people against the new variant.”

For information on vaccinations in Telford visit www.telford.gov.uk/walkin.