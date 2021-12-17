Telford International Centre reopens as Covid booster jab site while county deals with new outbreaks

Telford International Centre when it opened as a Covid vaccination site earlier this year

The venue is open for booster vaccines only between 8am and 6pm, while additional walk-in clinics have also been set up with extended opening hours.

A mobile vaccination bus will also be touring different parts of Telford in the coming days.

It comes as there has been a fall in new coronavirus cases in the county, but there have also been a number of new outbreaks declared in schools and workplaces.

Health bosses say five cases of the Omicron variant had been confirmed in Shropshire as of Monday.

In Shropshire, 1,662 new Covid cases were reported in the seven days to December 9 – a two per cent decrease on the previous week.

There were also 968 new coronavirus cases reported in Telford and Wrekin last week, 142 less compared to the previous week.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “This week we have seen the number of cases in Shropshire remain stable, with our overall rate now similar to other rural areas in the region, as other areas within the region start to rise.

“While latest data suggests cases have remained stable, as at 12pm on Monday, December 13 we now have five confirmed cases of Omicron in Shropshire, with a number of suspected cases.

"This increase is in line with national cases and expected to continue to rise.

“We also currently have 35 ongoing outbreaks, with a further 21 declared since last week, the majority are in workplace settings and schools.

“With this in mind, I can’t stress enough how important it is now for everyone who is eligible, to get their Covid-19 boosters and first and second dose Covid-19 vaccinations if you haven’t done so already."

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said the infection rate is expected to climb higher due to Omicron.

"That's why everyone eligible must get their booster jab now, as two doses are not enough to offer you protection against Omicron," she said.

"It is also not too late to get your first or second vaccine doses if you want to have them now.

"I would also encourage people to be cautious this Christmas by reducing non-essential visits and social events and to work from home if you can.

"Do a rapid test to check your coronavirus status before meeting with people, and encourage your friends and family to do the same."

Councillor Andy Burford, Telord & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, added: "We are doing everything we can to support the local NHS to get a booster to every eligible adult by the end of this month.

"We have reopened the Telford International Centre as a walk-in vaccination centre for boosters only.

“Additional walk-in clinics have also been set up, with extended opening hours, such as the clinic at Southwater Library, opened every Thursday 5.30pm-9.30pm and on Saturday, 10.30am-3.30pm.

"A mobile vaccination bus will also be touring different parts of the borough in the coming days, to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine.