Ground-breaking Covid antiviral treatment trial opens to recruitment across county

The Platform Adaptive trial of NOvel antiviRals for eArly treatMent of covid-19 In the Community (PANORAMIC) trial will rapidly assess a range of purpose-designed antiviral treatments which could help clinically vulnerable people with Covid-19 in the community recover sooner, preventing the need for hospital admission and easing the burden on the NHS.

These new antiviral treatments are intended for use in the very early stages of infection, by people in the community with the virus who are at higher risk of complications.

In Shropshire, Teldoc is offering people the chance to take part.

Dr Ramakrishna Narasegowda, of Teldoc medical practices in Telford, said: "Our practices are pleased to be able to offer patients the opportunity to take part in this trial of a ground breaking treatment for Covid-19.

"We hope that vaccinated patients will sign up to help us gather the vital information we need to add ammunition to the fight against the virus."

People can join the study if they are aged 50 and over, or between 18 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that make them clinically more vulnerable.

All participants also need to have had a positive Covid-19 test and be within five days of the onset of symptoms.

To enable the benefit of each treatment to be compared against standard care - a total of 10,600 volunteers are needed to take part in each arm of the study.

Half of the participants will be randomly allocated to receive the antiviral treatment plus standard care, while the other half will receive standard care alone.

The PANORAMIC study brings together GP practices, NHS 111, Test and Trace, care homes, pharmacies and other NHS and social care service providers from the region and right across the UK - who will actively identify potential participants, invite them to take part and support their participation.

Taking part is easy. People who receive a positive PCR test for Covid-19 will be contacted by the trial team or a local healthcare professional, such as a GP or a research nurse, to consider enrolling in the study.

Alternatively, anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can also sign-up to take part in the study directly through the trial website at panoramictrial.org

All participants take part from their own homes, without needing to visit a clinic or hospital.

Participants randomised to the group that receives an antiviral treatment will have their medicines sent directly to their homes by courier.

They will keep a daily diary for 28 days through the PANORAMIC website or receive a phone call from the trial team on days 7, 14 and 28 to speak about their symptoms and any NHS care they have needed.

PANORAMIC has been designed as a ‘platform clinical trial’, meaning it can rapidly evaluate several antiviral treatments, as and when they become available.

The UK Antivirals Taskforce has selected all treatments to be tested.

The first treatment to be investigated through the trial will be molnupiravir (brand name, Lagevrio) - a Covid antiviral pill - which has already been licensed by the MHRA.

The results from this highest priority national study will provide a clearer understanding on how antivirals work in the UK population - which has a high vaccination rate - enabling the NHS to better plan how to make Covid-19 antivirals available for those who would benefit from them the most.