Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two more patients die from coronavirus in Shropshire hospitals

By David TooleyTelfordCoronavirusPublished:

Two more covid deaths were reported by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust in Thursday's update as the UK total rose by 148 to 146,135.

SaTH has now reported 649 covid related deaths since the pandemic began, with another 40 at Shropshire Community Heath Trust and seven at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, at Gobowen, near Oswestry.

A total of 119,539,198 vaccine doses have been given, including 51,183,457 first doses, 46,640,237 second doses and 21,715,504 booster jabs.

Across the country another 50,867 people have tested positive, with 172 in Shropshire and 146 in Telford & Wrekin.

Data from Tuesday, Dec 7, showed that there were 29 covid patients in SaTH hospital beds, with five on mechanical ventilation.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News