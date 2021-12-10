Two more patients die from coronavirus in Shropshire hospitals

SaTH has now reported 649 covid related deaths since the pandemic began, with another 40 at Shropshire Community Heath Trust and seven at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, at Gobowen, near Oswestry.

A total of 119,539,198 vaccine doses have been given, including 51,183,457 first doses, 46,640,237 second doses and 21,715,504 booster jabs.

Across the country another 50,867 people have tested positive, with 172 in Shropshire and 146 in Telford & Wrekin.