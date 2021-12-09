Small number of 'suspected' cases of Omicron Covid variant in Shropshire

Meanwhile, one case of the new highly-transmissible variant has already been confirmed in Telford.

It comes as new coronavirus cases appear to have stabilised over the past week in the county, although infection rates remain high.

There were 1,101 new Covid cases reported in Telford last week, almost the same as in the previous seven days.

Shropshire saw a two per cent rise in the number of new cases for the week ending December 2, with 1,698 reported.

Director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said although there have been no confirmed Omicron cases in Shropshire, there were "a small number of suspected cases".

She said: "We do however know, that there is rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.

"The UK Health Security Agency is leading the ongoing investigation into the variant and we are working closely with them to ensure all appropriate actions to identify close contacts and arrange testing are completed."

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said a high number of cases recently had been recorded in the under 20s and those in their 30s.

“We again appeal to all secondary and higher education students to test regularly and isolate when requested – so as to limit the spread and avoid more vulnerable people to Covid becoming seriously ill," she said.

“So far, we only had one confirmed Omicron case in our borough but we can expect more cases to be detected soon, as the national picture shows.

“As confirmed by the government, Omicron’s severity is still not known.

"Given its fast growth and the new national restrictions recently introduced, we cannot stress enough the importance for our residents to be even more cautious.

“Please take sensible, simple measures to reduce your risk of catching and spreading Covid – in particular now, if you are planning Christmas gatherings with your family and loved ones.

“The most important thing you can do is to ensure you are fully vaccinated, including with your booster jab, if eligible."

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, also urged people to get the vaccine.

“Keeping your loved ones safe is the best gift you can give this Christmas," he said.

“To make it easier for everyone eligible to get vaccinated while out and about for their Christmas shopping, pop-up vaccination clinics continue to take place in our borough.

“You can pop into Southwater Library which is open every Saturday until Christmas, between 11am and 4pm.

“Other clinics are also available in Wellington at the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council building, open every Friday until Christmas from 11.30am-3.30pm."

“For young people aged 12-15 year olds, parents need to accompany their child to the clinic.

"Please be aware that vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis and clinics may close early if all allocated vaccine has been used.