Covid cases in Telford at highest rate ever

Updates from both Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council have shown that case rates remain high for both areas.

In Telford, the rate of 606 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to October 24 is the highest yet recorded in the borough.

It is considerably higher than the England average, which stands at 466.

Shropshire Council's figures, which only go up to October 21, show a rate of 441.9 for the area.

The data shows 1,099 cases in Telford in the previous seven days, and 1,438 in Shropshire.

As of October 27 there were 38 Covid patients in local hospitals.

Helen Onions, Telford and Wrekin's acting statutory director for public health, said: "Telford and Wrekin has the highest Covid-19 infection rates since the start of the pandemic, which is worrying.

“There are fewer cases in younger people (under 20s) but more in middle aged and older adults. In the last week our local hospitals are also dealing with a higher number of patients.

“Each of us can help keep life moving in our borough and reduce the pressure on the local NHS.

“Hands-face-space-fresh air is really important, simple steps can make a big difference.

“Testing regularly is also essential, so cases can be identified earlier and the spread reduced.

“Please continue to check for Covid at least twice a week with lateral flow tests, even if you are feeling well. If you have symptoms, however mild, book a PCR test.

"All these help save lives and keep our community safe. Thank you to everyone for making them part of their routine."

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, added: "The case rate has decreased slightly this week; however, the rate is still high. Once again in Shropshire, we continue to see widespread community transmission, particularly in the younger age groups.

“The vaccine rollout has now moved onto booster jabs, but if you’ve not yet had your first or second jab, there is still time. Vaccines are vital to protect yourselves, your loved ones and the NHS this winter.

“Many of you will have noticed that there has been a change to the Lateral Flow Test kits available in Shropshire. The main differences are that you no longer need to swab your tonsils and the result will come back within 10 to 15 minutes.

"Pharmacies and libraries stock these kits, or you can collect them from Shirehall in Shrewsbury. Checking twice a week for Covid-19 is really important and will help prevent the rapid spread of the virus.