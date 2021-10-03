Ludlow MP discusses booster vaccine rollout with GP

Philip Dunne

The MP for Ludlow thanked GPs and staff for their efforts to keep the community healthy.

Mr Dunne met GP Dr Jess Harvey, who is helping coordinate the vaccination programme for south east Shropshire, at the Much Wenlock & Cressage surgery. They discussed the rollout of Covid booster jabs, but also the way in which local GPs are responding to significant demand for regular services.

Mr Dunne said: “I was pleased to meet Dr Harvey, to talk through the booster programme for south east Shropshire, which is due to commence this coming week for the most vulnerable groups.

"The rollout of the first two doses has been extremely successful, with over 90 per cent of people over 18 in Shropshire having had at least one dose, and 85.4 per cent have had both doses.

"In a helpful change for local residents, booster vaccinations from south east Shropshire GPs will be delivered at local practices, rather than patients being required to travel to a central hub at Bridgnorth.

"We also discussed the huge workload all GP practices are facing with the backlog created by the pandemic. I am pleased to see all GP surgeries offering face to face appointments, but these are quite properly being triaged by an initial telephone call or email appointment.