GPs frustrated by vaccine delays as booster jabs are rolled out across Shropshire

The booster programme, which is being delivered on an appointment-only basis, is due to start at Isle Court Nursing Home, in Bicton, Shrewsbury, this afternoon.

And health bosses are now preparing to deliver jabs to children aged 12-15 in the coming weeks, with letters to be sent to parents and guardians asking them to provide consent.

Text messages and letters are being sent out inviting those eligible for booster jabs to book their appointments through the national booking service.

However, Dr Jess Harvey has expressed frustration on how long it is taking to deliver the vaccines to GP surgeries, which is making it difficult for them to plan clinics.

"We were supposed to be getting the vaccines for boosters at the start of September," said Dr Harvey, from Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice.

"We've now been told it will be October 4.

"The Government is saying the boosters are going to start rolling out this week, and some of our patients have had texts already, but we haven't got the vaccines to do it.

"We are being put in an unfair position. We want to provide the vaccines but we are not being given the resources to do that.

"Trying to organise these clinics is becoming impossible. It's frustrating as our patients are being confused by mixed messages."

In line with new guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for the booster jab will have had their second jab at least six months ago.

Those that will be eligible include people living in residential care homes for older adults; all adults aged 50 years or over; frontline health and social care workers; all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19; adult carers and those experiencing homelessness and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.