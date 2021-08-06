MP raises concerns with Health Secretary over GP surgeries

Lucy Allan says some patients have been told to order online or via a phone line, with many struggling to get through.

She has raised the issue with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Health Minister Jo Churchill, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group and will be meeting with health bosses next week.

Local health chiefs say that the county's Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service is currently operating at low capacity due to staff shortages, causing longer waiting times.

However, they have confirmed that additional staff are being brought in to work through the backlog of requests and are "working around the clock" to remedy the situation.

Ms Allan said many GPs had done an excellent job of continuing to provide services during the pandemic and a shift to online or app-based prescriptions and consultations was necessary in the early stages.

"But as the third wave starts to recede and as most patients are fully vaccinated, GPs need to be thinking about how they can get back to providing services to their patients in a way that is best for the patient," Ms Allan said.

Telford MP Lucy Allan

"Some GPs are seeking to innovate by bringing in new technology on a permanent basis.

"As long as patient care is not compromised, innovation is of course welcome. Indeed it could, if rolled out with care and understanding, make life easier for some patients.

"I know of some practices where prescriptions are now delivered to the patient or to any pharmacy of their choice and that is very helpful.

"However, it is concerning that in some practices the people who need to see their GP the most, and who would be more likely to benefit from face-to-face care, are elderly and may not be tech savvy.

"It is unacceptable to now be offering these patients a reduced level of service, following months of scaled-back health provision.

"I have seen surgeries brusquely turning away elderly, frail patients who were seeking to hand in a repeat prescription request.

"Instead they were given a phone number to call and when they call the number no one answers. No one can argue this is in the best interests of patients.

"This system has only just been introduced in some practices so Covid cannot be the reason for refusing to accept paper repeat prescription requests. I understand the phone lines are short staffed, so why introduce a new system at this time when it was most likely to be difficult to implement?"

Claire Skidmore, interim accountable officer for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, has apologised to patients affected by the issues surrounding the POD service.

She said: "Unfortunately the POD service for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is currently operating at low capacity due to staff shortages which is now impacting upon some of our GP practices.

“We understand that patients will be experiencing longer waiting times for their prescription requests, and that some may have not gained access to a GP appointment, but we are working hard to get the POD service back to normal as soon as possible.

“For those patients who require a face-to-face appointment, these are still available when appropriate. However, patients are currently being asked to contact the POD team by email for medication requests in the first instance, unless this option is not available. This will allow for more vulnerable patients to be prioritised via the phone lines.

“Our practices are continuing to see patients face-to-face, when appropriate, as they have done throughout the pandemic with extra infection, prevention and control measures in place.

“I would like to apologise to anyone affected by the problems currently being experienced. We are working around the clock to remedy the situation and have brought in additional members of staff to work through the backlog of requests.