Patient numbers admitted to Shrophire's hospital with Covid rises

Latest 24 hour figures released by the Government show that 105 people tested postive bringing the total to 542 in the week a drop of 16.4 per cent . There was a bigger drop of 35.6 per cent in Telford and Wrekin to 381 postive tests in the week, 61 in 24 hours.

However those admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals in the week has risen to 43 in the week, a big increase of 67 per cent on the previous week. They included 10 new patients in the 24 hour period.

Vaccination figures show 88.2 per cent of the population in Shropshire have had their first vaccination, and 75.9 per cent their second. Figures are lower in Telford and Wrekin with 80.7 per cent having had their first vaccination, 65.7 per cent their second.

Nationally 119 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid in the 24 hours, with no deaths in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.