Walk-in vaccination clinics open for over 40s in Shropshire

The pop-up clinics are being held at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre, in Sundorne, until this Tuesday, June 22, and again on Sunday, June 27, from 8.30am to 1pm.

No appointment is needed and staff will be vaccinating people regardless of where they live.

The clinic is for anyone aged 40 or over to have either their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine or, if their first jab was eight weeks ago or more, their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Angie Wallace, programme director for the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination service, said: "We know that Covid-19 vaccinations are our best protection against getting ill from coronavirus, so we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone who is eligible in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin get their vaccine.

"The walk-in clinics offer a flexible alternative to a booked appointment, and all you need to do is turn up – you don’t even have to be registered with a GP or live in England.

"If you are 40 or over and haven’t yet received your first dose or second dose of the vaccine, just turn up at the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre walk-in clinic and get vaccinated – it really couldn’t be easier.

"Don’t forget you need two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine for maximum protection.”

More walk-in sessions across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin are being planned, including clinics for those who are under the age of 40.