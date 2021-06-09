Covid rules spot checks for county businesses

Shropshire Council says it will be embark on a dedicated week of inspections with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) from next Monday.

The checks will be specifically to make sure businesses have measures in place to deal with coronavirus.

The checks come as the country still awaits the government's final decision on if the remaining lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets, said: “We will be talking to local businesses and visiting and inspecting sites across the county to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.

“All business should have Covid-19-secure measures in place. It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm, and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.

“This means making business adjustments to be Covid-19-secure. We advise employers to work with their staff when implementing changes, to help increase confidence with workers, customers and the local community. As changes come throughout the next few months and businesses reopen, our responsibility is to make sure that all measures continue to be taken to keep workers safe as they return to the workplace.”

'Work with us'

Angela Storey, director of transformation and operational services at HSE, said: "As we come out of the third lockdown, we are continuing to work with councils to check businesses are Covid-19-secure and providing guidance and advice where needed.

“Our spot checks and inspections support the cross-Government work in helping employers and staff that have worked throughout the pandemic, and those returning as restrictions ease.

“All workplaces are in scope for spot checks, which means businesses of any size, in any sector, can receive an unannounced check from HSE or an inspection from Shropshire Council to check they are Covid-19-secure.

“If you are contacted by the HSE or Shropshire Council, please engage with us.