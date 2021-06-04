Cases stable but warning as variant spreads across country

People are being urged to remain vigilant amid a rise in variant cases across the country

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for public health, said that although the area's Covid rate remains low there are worries as other areas report a rise in variant cases.

The rate in the Shropshire Council area is still one of the lowest in the past year – seven cases per 100,000 people – well below the West Midlands and national averages of 19.3 and 28.9.

However, there is concern after confirmation that the Delat variant, which originated in India, has become the 'dominant strain' in the Telford & Wrekin Council area – with a rate above the West Midlands average at 28 cases per 100,000 people.

In the week up to May 27 Shropshire saw 23 new cases reported.

To date the area has only seen two Indian variant cases confirmed – linked to outbreaks in other areas.

Councillor Carroll said: "The situation in Shropshire remains stable which is positive, but once again we must remain cautious and appreciate what is happening in other areas of the country.

“The Delta variant B.1.617.2, first identified in India, is still spreading rapidly and has become a dominant strain in some areas – including Telford & Wrekin, where there has been a significant rise in cases in the last week.

“If you do have symptoms of Covid-19, please self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test. If you do not have symptoms, you should continue to test twice a week using a rapid home test.