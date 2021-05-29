Telford & Wrekin third highest in country for over-60s fully vaccinated against coronavirus

By Rory Smith

Telford & Wrekin has the third highest percentage of over-60s who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the country, the latest data shows.

The figures, based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to May 23, use population statistics from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

They show that in Telford & Wrekin, 38,955 people aged 60 and above have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine – equivalent to 95.3 per cent.

The two authorities with a higher percentage of over-60s vaccinated are Stratford-on-Avon, with 95.6 per cent, and Mid Suffolk, with 95.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Shropshire 90,379 people aged 60 and above have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine – equivalent to 88.9 per cent.

Across the UK, 38,614,683 vaccinations have been delivered, of which 24,043,956 were second doses.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

