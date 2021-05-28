Don't let your guard down when it rains: Covid gathering warning ahead of half-term break

Dr Naveed Syed of Public Health England West Midlands has asked people to make sure they follow guidelines around the number of people allowed inside houses – especially if outdoor events are scuppered by bad weather.

The warning comes as the the country approaches the final lifting of lockdown rules on June 21 amid concerns that the spread of the Indian Covid variant could lead to the date being pushed back.

Shropshire Council's public health director, Rachel Robinson, has also urged people to remain vigilant – despite the area only seeing two instances of the Indian variant so far.

Official figures show that there have been five cases in Telford & Wrekin, some of which involved students at Burton Borough School.

Dr Syed urged people to consider the potential impact of the weather on plans.

He said: “With our unpredictable weather I’m concerned that what starts off in the garden quickly becomes an unsafe gathering indoors if there is a heavy downpour and there’s a rush for cover.

"No more than six people (including children) or two households are allowed to go inside together as there is too much of a risk of spreading the virus.

"As we know, one in three have no symptoms and unknowingly pass on the virus which spreads much more easily inside.

“Our overall numbers in the West Midlands have begun to level off but are still low thanks to the number of people having their vaccinations.

"However, the numbers for the more transmissible VOC-APR-02, which originated in India, are on the increase.

"The latest published statistics revealed an increase from 157 cases to 258 cases in one week in West Midlands. This is why it is so important that everyone follows the rules.

“We have previously seen a spike in cases following school holidays when children have mixed with friends and some have passed on the virus to their families. This half term it is very important we do not become complacent. There are still restrictions in place until June 21 at the earliest."

Mrs Robinson said that while the situation has drastically improved in Shropshire, a recent Covid death at the county's hospital trust was a reminder of the severity of the illness.

She said: "The situation in Shropshire is looking positive with just 21 new cases reported between May 14 to 20. It is also worth noting that we have not seen any further cases of the Indian variant. However, considering the situation in other areas of the country, we are putting plans in place to react quickly if needed.

“For the first time since March, there was one Covid-related death in a local hospital, which is a sad reminder of how serious the virus can be. The vaccine reduces your chances of becoming seriously ill, so please book your jab when it is offered.