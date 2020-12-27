Two Christmas coronavirus deaths confirmed in Shropshire

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 27. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The deaths confirmed on Sunday take the Covid-19 death toll in the county's hospitals to 307.

One of the patients died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) on Christmas Day and the other died in the care of the Shropshire Community Health Trust on Boxing Day.

It means 283 people have now died with Covid at SaTH and 19 have died at the community health trust, which runs small hospitals in Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and south Shropshire.

Five coronavirus patients have died at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 27. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

On top of this, at least 133 people have died with the virus in care homes across Shropshire since the pandemic began. However, care home deaths have only been recorded since April 10 meaning the full toll is likely to be higher.

In Powys 134 people have died after contracting Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics.