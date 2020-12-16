Three more coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

NHS England data shows that the deaths happened at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

A total of 283 people have now died while in the care of county NHS trusts since the pandemic began.

Of those 261 have died at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have been 130 care home deaths in the Shropshire Council area and 52 in the Telford & Wrekin Council area.