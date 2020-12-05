Falling rates as hundreds of Covid cases confirmed in county

The NHS Covid-19 mobile phone app

The latest figures show that in the seven-day period from November 20-26 2020 across the Shropshire Council area 412 new cases were reported.

This was a decrease of 133 cases compared to the previous week.

In neighbouring Telford & Wrekin 308 people were been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the week ending November 29. This was decrease of 30 per cent compared with last week’s total of 437 cases.

Public health teams across both areas have been urged residents to comply with the Tier 2 restrictions which came into force earlier this week across the county following a four-week lockdown.

They have also welcomed the announcement that the new Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was due to be rolled out.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s public health health director Liz Noakes said: “We are now seeing a steady decline in cases, but we need these numbers to fall faster in advance of Christmas.

"If we can get our cases as low as possible before the Christmas period then we will be in a much better position to deal with any potential third wave in January.

“Our numbers are declining thanks to our residents playing their part and making sacrifices over the past year.

“For that reason I would urge everyone to act responsibly more than ever in the coming weeks and over Christmas period.

Rules

“We have a responsibility not to spread the virus onto our loved ones during this time, and to keep our cases low for our NHS workers, care workers and other key workers.

“For the love of Christmas - self-isolate and get tested when you need to, please do not socialise indoors, you can meet outdoors but you must not meet in groups of more than six, wash your hands, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.”

Andy Burford, cabinet member for Health and Social Care, said: “Now the announcement about the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been made - it can feel like the end is in sight, but we are still under Tier 2 restrictions and the only way to end that for now is by continuing to follow the rules and acting responsibly.

“If we can do that then we can get back to doing the things we love quicker by moving back into Tier 1."

In Shropshire Council area Covid-19 testing sites are in car parks in London Road, Shrewsbury, SY2 6PG;Beatrice Street, Oswestry, SY11 1QW; Newport Road, Newtown, Market Drayton, TF9 1JT;