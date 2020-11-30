Leisure centres to open doors again in Telford and Wrekin

Leisure centres and Telford Ice Rink are both set to reopen next week under the latest government guidance.

Throughout December the public will need to pre-book online for activities including gym sessions, fitness classes and also swimming.

Booking is available from today at www.telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/bookonline

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for Leisure, Libraries, and Culture said: “We’re excited to once again be reopening our leisure services.

"We understand how important staying fit and active is and we would like to reassure customers that we have the recommended measures in place to ensure everybody is exercising in a safe environment.”

Stirchley Recreation centre will remain closed with a view to re-opening in January 2021.

Existing members of Stirchley’s Recreation centre will not be charged their membership fees until the facilities are back up and running.

Members will be sent further information and updates about this.

All other existing Telford & Wrekin Leisure members who have direct debits will not be charged any membership fees in December however direct debits will resume in January 2021.

Swimming lessons will recommence from January 2021 and all members will be contacted individually about this.

Telford Ice Rink will also re-open from next week and this will include all skating public sessions, club and patch will need to be pre-booked online.