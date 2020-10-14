Covid case confirmed in school canteen contractors

Charlton School in Telford said that it had been told of the result, by its contractors, Shires Catering.
As a result there will be a limited menu available to pupils at the secondary school and students are being asked to take snacks and food for lunch where possible.
An update from the school said: "We have received notification that a member of the kitchen staff from Shires Catering, our contractors, have tested positive for Covid-19. All canteen staff will need to isolate.
"We will still serve a very limited menu to ensure students entitled to free school meals receive food. Where possible can other students please bring a snack for break and food for their lunch. We will provide lunch if this is not possible."