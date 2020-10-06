Covid-19 rates rise after technical glitch in reporting cases

Nearly 16,000 cases went unrecorded across the country last week as a result of a computer error, which led to a delay in efforts to trace contacts of people who tested positive for the virus.

Officials from Public Health England (PHE) said the glitch meant the rate of infection reported in parts of the country may have been lower than the true number.

A total of 15,841 additional cases with specimen dates between September 25 and October 2 have now been added onto the figures.

In Telford & Wrekin the infection rate was 37 per per 100,000 people in the seven days to September 29, but had risen to 52.9 in the seven days to October 2.

Meanwhile, Shropshire saw a rise from 34 to 52.5 and in Worcestershire the rate went from 34 to 52.4.

Birmingham's rate – the highest in the West Midlands – rose from 109.6 per 100,000 to 126.6.

It was initially believed that last week's data suggested infections may be rising more slowly than in previous weeks, while in some areas it appeared to be steadily falling.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne said he did not know whether the latest increase in the rate would be down to the glitch, but warned that the rise was concerning.

He said: "It's worrying that cases in Shropshire seem to be catching up with the national trend.

"Shropshire has been one of the areas in the West Midlands with the lowest case numbers through the summer and in September it remained so, but any increase is of concern. "I and other Shropshire MPs are being regularly briefed by the public health director from Shropshire Council and local NHS leaders on the preparations for an increase of cases leading to more expected hospital admissions.

"I've been assured that the health service is prepared to be able to cope with Covid and non Covid admissions through a red and green site system to keep patients and staff safe."

There were no further deaths of coronavirus patients reported in hospitals in Shropshire or Powys yesterday.