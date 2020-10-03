First coronavirus death in three months confirmed in Shropshire hospital

The daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals as of October 3. Data: NHS England

The patient died at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust on Thursday and their death was announced by the NHS today.

It is the first time a Covid-19 patient has died in hospital in Shropshire since July 12 and takes the death toll in the county's hospitals to 190.

A total of 170 patients have died at SaTH, which runs Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals, 15 have died at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, which runs community hospitals in Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Bishop's Castle and Whitchurch, and five have died at the orthopaedic hospital in Gobowen.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals as of October 3. Data: NHS England

A further 156 patients have died in care homes in the county after contracting coronavirus, with the most recent care home death on September 16.

Of these 106 were in homes in the Shropshire Council borough and 50 were in Telford and Wrekin.

The NHS confirmed 42 new deaths in hospitals in England today, taking the total hospital death toll to 30,138.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Nineteen of these were patients in the north west, where several areas have been put under local lockdowns, and six were in the Midlands.

The UK-wide death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospital, stood at 42,268 on Friday.

It comes after public health officials in Shropshire urged local residents to play their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus as the number of new cases continues to rise.

The latest NHS data shows the infection rate in the Shropshire Council was 33.4 cases per 100,000 people in the week to September 30 when 107 new cases were confirmed.

In Telford and Wrekin the rate was at 32.1 per 100,000 people, after 57 new positive tests.