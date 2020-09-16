Telford residents should be 'very worried' by Wolverhampton lockdown, says leader

The city’s employment and social ties with Telford mean a need for extra vigilance over coronavirus restrictions, says Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies, who issued a direct plea to the town’s residents.

The development comes as 31 children from a Telford primary school were also sent home to self-isolate after a fellow pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The Wolverhampton decision has seen residents asked not to meet others from outside their households or support bubble in homes and gardens, mirroring measures brought in for Sandwell, Birmingham and Solihull.

The restrictions are voluntary, but it is understood they could be made enforceable at the end of the week unless cases start to fall.

Councillor Davies said: “Clearly from a Telford & Wrekin perspective it is very worrying.

“It means that a high level of coronavirus cases are literally on our border and we do know that work and family connections into Wolverhampton, the Black Country and the wider West Midlands, are significant for people from Telford & Wrekin so that flow of people is a concern so we do need to be extra vigilant.”

Telford & Wrekin Council has also confirmed that the school affected by the positive case is Captain Webb Primary School in Dawley.

Russell Griffin, for Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “All parents are being contacted directly to reassure them that the school was well prepared for reopening for the autumn term and had taken the all necessary steps.

"The school remains open. We are monitoring the situation.”