Menu

Advertising

No further covid deaths in county

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Coronavirus | Published: | Last Updated:

Shropshire has continued to see no new coronavirus deaths at its major health trusts, with the last taking place 25 days ago.

NHS England has provided an update on the number of coronavirus deaths across the country

However, one patient has died in Powys, taking its total to 93.

The latest figures from NHS England show there have been no further covid deaths at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, or the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Across the UK however another 49 people have died, taking the overall coronavirus death toll to 46,413.

Telford & Wrekin Council said there had been nine positive tests in the borough over the past seven days.

More Covid-19 coverage:

In total 189 people have died and tested positive for the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began.

Of that number 169 were in the care of SaTH, 15 at the community health trust and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that overall 105 people have died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.

Coronavirus Health News Telford Local Hubs Shrewsbury Mid Wales
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News