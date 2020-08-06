No further covid deaths in county

However, one patient has died in Powys, taking its total to 93.

The latest figures from NHS England show there have been no further covid deaths at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Community Health Trust, or the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Across the UK however another 49 people have died, taking the overall coronavirus death toll to 46,413.

Telford & Wrekin Council said there had been nine positive tests in the borough over the past seven days.

In total 189 people have died and tested positive for the virus at the county’s hospitals since the outbreak began.

Of that number 169 were in the care of SaTH, 15 at the community health trust and five at the orthopaedic hospital.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that overall 105 people have died from the virus in Shropshire care homes and 50 in Telford & Wrekin care homes.