Cycle fundraiser for local children's hospice

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the annual Hope House Cycle Challenge has been cancelled this year.

The event regularly saw about 200 cyclists taking part at either Lake Vyrnwy or Bala Lake, raising more than £10,000 for the hospice.

However, the Cycle 100 Miles in August challenge means the budding Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas’ out there are still able create some pedal power this summer, while also helping to raise vital funds.

Entrants will also be able to get their hands on a limited edition medal and foldable water bottle.

Lynsey Kilvert, fundraising team leader at Hope House, said: “Due to the cancellation of our own fundraising events, as well as other events across the country, we have had to get creative and come up with events and activities which are safe for participants but can still bring in vital funds.

“Throughout lockdown many people have been taking up cycling for the first time, or getting on those bikes which they haven’t used in years. It’s been a great way for many of us to keep fit and healthy, and throughout August it can be a great way to help raise money for Hope House.

“As we look towards the start of the rescheduled Tour De France at the end of August, we hope many of our supporters will join us for some pedal power throughout the month.”

It is up to the individual or family how they complete the challenge, be it a one-off 100 mile ride, 25 miles a week or just over three miles a day for the whole month.

Lynsey added: “We’ve had some families sign up who are splitting the 100 miles between them, as well as those who are going for it all at once, it doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you complete 100 miles.”

People can sign up for the virtual cycle at www.hopehouse.org.uk/Event/cycle-100-miles-in-august, although places and medals are limited.