Shrewsbury Half Marathon cancelled over coronavirus crisis

The event, which usually attracts huge crowds, had been due to take place on October 11.

Organisers say the decision was taken to protect the health and wellbeing of runners, volunteers, staff and the community.

A notice posted on the event's Facebook group says: "We have made the decision to cancel the 2020 event, which was due to take place on the 11th October 2020.

"We were hoping to be able to go ahead with the 2020 event, but due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19 we feel it’s best to make this decision and inform everyone now.

"We feel it's the right thing to do in these current and uncertain circumstances, and in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our runners, volunteers, staff and community.

"All entries received so far will automatically be transferred to the 2021 event and into the virtual event which we will be announcing details of early next week.

"Every registered runner will receive an email in regards to the race cancellation and next steps.

"Thank you so much for your understanding and for your ongoing support, it really means a lot to us.

"All the best to you and your families for the months to come, keep fit and well, and we can’t wait to see you back on the start line in 2021!"

Anyone with questions can email info@shrewsburyhalf.com