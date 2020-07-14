First week since April without Covid care home deaths in Shropshire

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics show that there were no deaths for the seven days from July 4 to 10.

It is the first time since the ONS started releasing the figures, on April 10, that both Telford & Wrekin and the Shropshire Council areas have gone a week without any coronavirus deaths in care homes.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 140 people have died in county care homes – 95 in Shropshire and 45 in Telford & Wrekin – since the outbreak began.

There have been no further deaths at the county's major hospital trusts announced today, which means the death toll still stands at 188.

Of the 188, 168 have died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been no further deaths in Powys for the past two weeks, with the total remaining at 92.

Today's figures come after it was announced that face coverings will be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from July 24.

As of July 24, you must have your nose and mouth covered when you go shopping or risk a £100 fine – reduced to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

A school near Shrewsbury was closed in response to a case of coronavirus.

The Corbet School in Baschurch, was closed on Monday and has reopened today, with only the bubble of the individual affected advised to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, NHS, care and emergency workers and their families are to be given free entry to some of Shropshire's major museums as a thank you for their work during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is inviting all NHS staff, workers from the care sector and those with the emergency services to its newly reopened sites each afternoon next week as a sign of its gratitude.