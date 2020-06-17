No new Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire's hospitals

It means the county's death toll since the outbreak began remains at 311. In total, 161 patients have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry. 130 people have died in the county's care homes.

NHS England confirmed that another 77 people who tested positive for the virus have died across the country, bringing the total number of deaths in hospital in England to 28,138. Patients were aged between 29 and 98, and two had no underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

The latest figures come as staff at Shropshire's major hospitals say they are delighted that they and patients have played a part in a key trial for a drug to treat coronavirus.

A major scientific breakthrough found that the drug dexamethosone can significantly reduce the chance of fatality in Covid-19 patients who are placed on ventilators.

