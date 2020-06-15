Face masks sold in aid of Shropshire cancer charity

Hayley Jay, who is currently furloughed from her role as a business specialist for a Shropshire motor dealership, has used her time in lockdown to support the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund by creating an exclusive range of face coverings.

These are being retailed through Lingen Davies, with profits going towards the charity.

Some of the face coverings

Hayley said: "It has become mandatory to wear face coverings in many situations and I saw an opportunity to support a local charity that is so close to my heart.

"All the face coverings are made in Shropshire and are bespoke to Lingen Davies with their patterns and colours. This is a truly local product."

The face coverings are reportedly 100 per cent cotton and are double lined, allowing a tissue to be placed in the pocket formed by the two layers. They feature an aluminium strip to shape over the nose, along with 3mm rounded elastic to hold the covering near to the face, and can be fully washed.

Helen Knight, development manager for Lingen Davies, said: ‘It has been such a difficult time in having the office closed, and our events being cancelled in 2020.

One of the face coverings

"We are really having to think about new ways to raise money, so we can continue to invest in projects to support local cancer patients in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales.

"We are delighted to be working with Hayley Jay who has so kindly agreed to support us, by producing these beautiful face coverings with all profits coming back to the charity."

The face coverings are available to purchase at www.lingendavies.co.uk/shop/