Wrekin Housing Group helps with doorstep food deliveries to vulnerable

The Wrekin Housing Group is providing a driver to drop off items on behalf of Telford Crisis Support, which has seen a 73 per cent increase in referrals to its food distribution since January.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many of the food bank drop-off points including community centres closed and a lot of service-users self-isolating at home.

The support group asked for help with deliveries after the Wrekin team that had been assisting it previously returned to work.

It said doorstep deliveries have so far proved an invaluable service during the outbreak.

Telford Crisis Support operations manager Ollie Locker said: “Our activities have come under increasing demand since the coronavirus crisis struck.

"Since January, referrals to the food bank are up by 73 percent whilst over 13,000 meals were distributed throughout Telford in April.”

Wrekin is providing a van and driver to assist in making mid-week doorstep deliveries to vulnerable people and families self-isolating at home.

The housing group's project development manager Sam Hine said: “Telford Crisis Support is a community partner we work with closely. We were keen to offer our support during these challenging times and help make a difference by assisting with much needed food deliveries”.

If you are in need of support or can offer a donation, visit telfordcrisissupport.org.uk