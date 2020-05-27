Menu

Advertising

Wrekin Housing Group helps with doorstep food deliveries to vulnerable

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

A social housing landlord has been making a difference in lockdown by helping to deliver essential food supplies to its tenants after backing a food bank service.

Wrekin Housing Group worker delivers food

The Wrekin Housing Group is providing a driver to drop off items on behalf of Telford Crisis Support, which has seen a 73 per cent increase in referrals to its food distribution since January.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many of the food bank drop-off points including community centres closed and a lot of service-users self-isolating at home.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The support group asked for help with deliveries after the Wrekin team that had been assisting it previously returned to work.

It said doorstep deliveries have so far proved an invaluable service during the outbreak.

Telford Crisis Support operations manager Ollie Locker said: “Our activities have come under increasing demand since the coronavirus crisis struck.

"Since January, referrals to the food bank are up by 73 percent whilst over 13,000 meals were distributed throughout Telford in April.”

Advertising

Wrekin is providing a van and driver to assist in making mid-week doorstep deliveries to vulnerable people and families self-isolating at home.

The housing group's project development manager Sam Hine said: “Telford Crisis Support is a community partner we work with closely. We were keen to offer our support during these challenging times and help make a difference by assisting with much needed food deliveries”.

If you are in need of support or can offer a donation, visit telfordcrisissupport.org.uk

Coronavirus Health News Telford Local Hubs Property
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News