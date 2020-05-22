Coronavirus testing in Shropshire: What you need to know

Testing for coronavirus has now been expanded to everyone over the age of five with symptoms.

People can ask for a test if they, or a member of their household, have a new continuous cough, high temperature and a loss of, or change in, their normal sense of smell or taste.

The test needs to be done in the first five days of having symptoms, and ideally requests need to be made within the first three days.

Testing in Shropshire can be carried out at home – by applying for a home testing kit – or by registering for an appointment at a drive-through testing centre.

Swabs are taken of the inside of the nose and the back of the throat, using a long cotton bud.

Victoria Rankin, executive lead for people for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, said: “If you have symptoms of coronavirus you should book a test as soon as you can, ideally in the first three days.

“Testing will help keep the NHS and other public services running smoothly, allowing people to return to work as quickly as possible.

“The mobile testing units based in temporary locations in the county have increased our testing capabilities, so we hope they will be well-used by those that need them.”

National booking system

Members of the public with symptoms, who are not key workers, should use the national booking system by visiting www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

Those who do not have access to the internet, or have difficulty with the digital portals, can ring a new 119 service to book their test.

Key workers, and members of their household, who have symptoms can speak to their employer or register for a test through the self-referral and employer portals on gov.uk

Care homes can continue to register for delivery of tests for all their staff and residents, whether or not they have symptoms, by visiting gov.uk/apply-coronavirus-test-care-home

People experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, and their household members, should self-isolate immediately.

Anyone who needs medical advice about their symptoms is urged to use 111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111.