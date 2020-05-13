Shrewsbury dermatology clinic launches new blood taking service in response to coronavirus pandemic

The new service has been rapidly introduced by St Michael’s Clinic, working with the local hospitals and community services, to offer a safe environment for ‘at risk’ people who have been advised to stay safe by shielding themselves for 12 weeks.

This group of patients are at high risk if they contract the virus, but many have continuing health needs and could face wider health risks if vital blood tests are missed.

Clinical director for the clinic, Dr Stephen Murdoch, said: “Under Government and NHS guidance, our clinic will now act as a super cold centre to provide blood tests where there is an essential need and by GP or consultant referral only.

“The service is solely for patients who are on a medicine that requires a blood test to monitor its safety and where it is vital patients don’t risk their health further by forgoing routine blood tests during these unsettling times.”

A team of five trained nurses and a car park attendant will run the new service.

When a patient arrives, they will be directed to a parking space and asked to stay in their car until the dedicated time slot becomes available, so no two patients arrive in the building at the same time.

They will then have their temperature taken before entering the building and the clinic rooms and the entrance will be cleaned between appointments.

Dr Murdoch added: “The clinic’s team are all very eager to start their new roles and help patients and allow the NHS to continue the focus on the pandemic.”

St Michael’s Clinic, which forms part of the Stratum Dermatology Group, will continue to offer telephone and video conference appointments for dermatology patients.

