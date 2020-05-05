Shropshire postman dons fancy dress for charity - and this week it WILL be a fancy dress

Chris Holgate is raising money for Hope House Children’s Hospice in Morda, near Oswestry.

On Thursday, having hit his target for the hospice, he will pull on his ultimate outfit – a dress and wig with pigtails.

Chris first dressed up last week as part of a national fancy dress day for posties.

“I didn’t have anything to wear, so someone on my round in Knockin and Kinnerley gave me a fancy shirt,” says Chris, who is based at Oswestry Royal Mail office.

“The next day someone else gave me a different shirt, and then someone else gave me another, and it was Sarah and John Jones on my round who suggested I wear them to raise money for Hope House.”

Donations started to arrive on the Hope House website marked ‘sponsorship for Postie Chris’, and then someone dared Chris to wear the dress.

“I said if we got to £500 I would, never thinking we’d hit the target," Chris said.

"Then someone else mentioned a blonde wig so I said I’d do that for £1,000.

“Last time I looked the total was standing at just short of £2,500, and a local business has said they will add £500 too, so that is great.”

Chris plans to wear his dress and wig – which like his other outfits will be donated by people on his round – this Thursday.

He anticipates his five-hour round might take slightly longer with a dress to contend with.

“Everyone wants to see me make a fool of myself, but I really don’t mind as it is for such an amazing cause and, in these difficult times, it’s nice to be able to brighten people’s days with a bit of fun,” he added.

“Usually when I deliver the post everyone is in their pyjamas and dressing gowns, but I’ve told them on Thursday I want to see them in their glad rags to match my dress."

To sponsor Chris visit hopehouse.org.uk/donate and mark your donation Postie Chris.