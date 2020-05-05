Shropshire patients worried about cancer symptoms urged to contact GP

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups say the NHS is still here to help and the coronavirus outbreak should not prevent people from contacting their GP practice to discuss concerns about any health condition – especially cancer symptoms.

The NHS has made sure people can still get cancer checks and treatment safely during the pandemic and delaying getting help could have serious consequences.

People who need medical help can contact their GP practice either online or by phone, to be assessed.

Anyone who needs urgent medical help should use the NHS 111 online service, or if they cannot get help online, call 111.

If it’s a serious life-threatening emergency, call 999.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG and local GP, said: “If you notice any changes to your bowel habits, new moles or lumps, changes to moles, weight loss or tiredness, please contact your GP so you can be assessed.

"If necessary, your GP will refer you to hospital for further investigations.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG and local GP, said: “Please don’t dismiss symptoms; if you notice something out of the ordinary you should tell your GP.

"The earlier you are seen the better.

“If you have Covid-19 symptoms or are living with someone who has symptoms, you will still be seen.

"Our assessment centres located at Shrewsbury Football Club and Telford International Convention Centre have been set up specifically for these purposes and you will be seen by a clinician for help and guidance.”