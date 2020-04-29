Grants available for community organisations

Shropshire Council has made a total of £75,000 available to distribute in grant funding.

It says the Small Grants Programme is aimed at supporting very local initiatives.

A spokesman for the council said: "Many communities have begun initiatives to help people who are finding it difficult to cope with the current situation. This programme will provide financial support to help these initiatives take off and be sustained throughout the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, some community facilities and village halls will be facing lost income during this time and so the council wants to help ensure that they are sustained as well.

"The maximum grant available through the Small Grants Programme will be £500 per grant."

The scheme is only open to voluntary and community organisations and parish or town councils based in the Shropshire Council area.

Applicants must be properly constituted organisations and must have a bank account in the name of the organisation.

For information visit crowd.in/IMMoPd