Five more county virus deaths

By Dominic Robertson | Bridgnorth | Coronavirus | Published:

A further five patients have died in the county with coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

More deaths have been confirmed at the county's major hospitals.

The latest deaths were confirmed by NHS England to have taken place at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and Shropshire Community Health Trust.

Four died at SaTH and another at the community health trust.

It means 91 patients have now died at the county's major NHS trusts – 83 at SaTH, five at the community health trust and three at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Yesterday it was confirmed that 36 people had also died and tested positive for Covid-19 in the county's care homes between April 10 and 24.

Seven patients have also died in the care of Powys Teaching Local Health Board. There have been 166 positive tests for the virus in Powys, four up on the previous days.

Coronavirus
