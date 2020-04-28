Fertility society offering free counselling to people in Shropshire during coronavirus outbreak

The NFS Hub opened in Yeomanry Road, Battlefield, last year, but is temporarily closed for all but emergency cases.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, which regulates Britain’s fertility industry, ordered private and NHS clinics to stop treating patients who are in the middle of an IVF cycle by mid April.

All new treatments were also banned.

The clinic in Shrewsbury opened its doors last year with the aim of being able to offer women and same-sex couples the chance to seek affordable treatment so they can start families of their own.

Co-owner Sandra Bateman, founder of the National Fertility Society (NFS), says she understands people affected by the sudden closures of clinics will need support.

The NFS is now offering free counselling sessions via telephone or Skype.

People can visit nationalfertilitysociety.co.uk and type in their postcode to get in touch with a counsellor, or email a request to sandra.bateman@nationalfertilitysociety.co.uk or joanne.carwardine@nationalfertilitysociety.co.uk