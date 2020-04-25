Shropshire MP raises concerns over impact of coronavirus on cancer patients

Cancer Research UK has warned that some people are not coming forward with signs or symptoms that could be cancer.

The charity says there has been a significant drop in the number of ‘urgent referrals’ for cancer, because fewer people are going to their GP, or GPs are reluctant to risk sending their patients to hospital for fear of the Covid-19 infection.

It has warned that more than 2,300 cancer cases are likely to be going undiagnosed across the UK every week – and these will be stacking up over time.

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson says it is a matter of great concern and that anyone with cancer symptoms should not hesitate to ring their doctor.

Mr Paterson, who has weekly calls with the county's other MPs and health bosses, says Shropshire hospitals have a robust system so that they can be tested and have capacity for ongoing treatment.

He said he had hoped to raise the matter recently in the virtual House of Commons but didn't get chance to due to time constraints.

Mr Paterson said he would have called on the Government to mount a big publicity campaign on the issue.

He said: "There's a problem with cancer patients showing first symptoms not ringing their doctor because they are worried about being a burden on the health service or catching the virus.

"There's problems with doctors not referring patients to hospitals because of the virus.

"Cancer Research UK says cancer cases are likely to be going undiagnosed across the UK.

"Early diagnosis makes a huge difference on cancer and people should know that there is capacity for them if they come forward."