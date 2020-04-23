Two more county coronavirus deaths

One patient was in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hopsital NHS Trust (SaTH) and the other with Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

It means a total of 69 people have been confirmed as dying at the county's major health trusts, with 63 at SaTH, four at Shropcom, and two at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A death has also been confirmed by the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury, although there is no indication as to which of the trust's facilities the patient died at.

The UK total for people to have died in hospitals has now reached 16,786.

NHS England today announced 514 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 514 new deaths announced today, 111 occurred on April 22, 216 occurred on April 21, and 75 occurred on April 20.

The figures also show 110 of the new deaths recorded took place between April 1 and April 19, and the remaining two deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 25.